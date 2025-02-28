Table of Contents: 2025 JANUARY - FEBRUARY No. 462
PubMed Update: Latest Literature on PubMed Homepage Will Be Replaced with PubMed Updates. NLM Tech Bull. 2025 Jan-Feb;(462):e2.
The Latest Literature section on the PubMed homepage will be removed and replaced with a PubMed updates section on or after March 31, 2025. The new section will include PubMed development updates and other PubMed-related highlights.
Figure 1. Screenshot of PubMed homepage showing the Latest Literature section to be replaced.
Latest Literature provided search links to view new citations from individual journals. If you would like to replicate this functionality, we recommend creating an RSS feed (no login required) or registering for a free My NCBI account and creating a saved search for your journal(s) of interest.
For more information, please see: