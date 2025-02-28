Table of Contents: 2025 JANUARY - FEBRUARY No. 462

Previous Next

PubMed Update: Latest Literature on PubMed Homepage Will Be Replaced with PubMed Updates. NLM Tech Bull. 2025 Jan-Feb;(462):e2.

2025 February 28 [posted]

The Latest Literature section on the PubMed homepage will be removed and replaced with a PubMed updates section on or after March 31, 2025. The new section will include PubMed development updates and other PubMed-related highlights.





Figure 1. Screenshot of PubMed homepage showing the Latest Literature section to be replaced.



Latest Literature provided search links to view new citations from individual journals. If you would like to replicate this functionality, we recommend creating an RSS feed (no login required) or registering for a free My NCBI account and creating a saved search for your journal(s) of interest.





To create an RSS feed for a search:

In PubMed, search for the journal name tagged with [journal]: journalname[journal] Click "Create RSS" under the search bar. Follow the instructions on screen to create an RSS feed link you can use with your preferred RSS reader app.

To create a saved search:

In PubMed, search for the journal name tagged with [journal]: journalname[journal] Click "Create alert" under the search bar. If you are not already signed into My NCBI, you will be prompted to sign in (or create an account). Follow the instructions on screen to set up a saved search, including automatic email updates if desired.

For more information, please see: