Table of Contents: 2025 MAY - JUNE No. 464

PubMed Update: Changes to Email Feature. NLM Tech Bull. 2025 May-Jun;(464):e4.

2025 May 30 [posted]

PubMed will soon reintroduce the ability to customize subject lines and body text when emailing search results or citations. With this update, the email feature will also require My NCBI login, and PubMed emails will only be sent to the email address associated with the My NCBI account.

In addition to restoring functionality to customize the subject and body text based on user feedback, these changes will strengthen the security of the email feature.





Figure 1: Screenshot of the PubMed website showing a banner that will soon be added to the email feature interface notifying users of the forthcoming changes.

The changes to email are currently expected to go into effect on or after July 28. To continue using PubMed's email feature, please register for a free My NCBI account and see the My NCBI Help to learn more about My NCBI and the additional features it supports for NCBI databases.

If you would like to save or share PubMed search results without logging in to My NCBI, use the Save feature to download results to your computer, copy and share a direct link to your results, or create an RSS feed.