Tybaert S. MEDLINE Data Changes—2021. NLM Tech Bull. 2020 Nov-Dec;(437):e3a.
This article collects the notable data changes made to MEDLINE during the National Library of Medicine (NLM) annual maintenance known as Year-End Processing (YEP) for 2021:
The MeSH Browser currently points to the 2020 MeSH vocabulary with a link to the 2021 MeSH vocabulary. On December 3rd, the default will switch to 2021 and the alternate link will be routed to 2020 MeSH. Searchers should consult the Browser to find MeSH headings of interest and their relationships to other headings. The Browser contains MeSH heading records that may include Scope Notes, Annotations, Entry Terms, History Notes, Allowable Qualifiers (Subheadings), Previous Indexing, and other information. It also includes Subheading records and Supplementary Concept Records (SCRs) for substances, diseases, and organisms that are not MeSH headings.
You can download 2021 MeSH from links on the NLM Data Distribution page for MeSH Data.
For highlights about 2021 MeSH, see What's New for 2021 MeSH (forthcoming).
The PubMed MeSH database and translation tables will be updated to reflect 2021 MeSH by the middle of December when YEP activities are complete and the newly maintained MEDLINE data are available in PubMed.
MEDLINE citations with updated MeSH are anticipated to be in PubMed by mid-December 2020. See "Modifying a Saved Search Strategy" for details on revising My NCBI saved searches.
For 2021, fourteen MeSH headings were either changed or deleted and replaced with more up-to-date terminology. During YEP, NLM updates these MeSH headings on MEDLINE citations.
|Replaced Term
|Replaced-By Term
|Alaska Natives
|Alaskan Natives
|Aldehyde Dehydrogenase 1
|Aldehyde Dehydrogenase 1 Family
|Bonding, Human-Pet
|Human-Animal Bond
|Clostridium difficile
|Clostridioides difficile
|Debaromyces
|Debaryomyces
|Infantile Apparent Life-Threatening Event
|Brief, Resolved, Unexplained Event
|Mentally Disabled Persons
|Persons with Mental Disabilities
|Pectobacterium chrysanthemi
|Dickeya chrysanthemi
|Pimenta
|Genus Pimenta
|Pyruvate Dehydrogenase (Acetyl-Transferring) Kinase
|Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Acetyl-Transferring Kinase
|Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Adult
|Respiratory Distress Syndrome
|RNA Replicase
|RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase
|Site-Specific DNA-Methyltransferase (Cytosine-N(4)-Specific)
|Site-Specific DNA-Methyltransferase (Cytosine-N4-Specific)
|Social Distance
|Psychological Distance
277 new MeSH headings were added to MeSH in 2021.
A complete list of the new 2021 MeSH headings is available in PDF format, see New Headings with Scope Notes, Annotations and Tree Locations.
Typically, NLM does not retrospectively re-index MEDLINE citations with new MeSH heading concepts. Therefore, searching PubMed for a new MeSH term tagged with [mh] or [majr] effectively limits retrieval to citations indexed after the term was introduced. PubMed Automatic Term Mapping (ATM) expands an untagged subject search to include both MeSH Terms and All Fields index terms and may retrieve relevant citations indexed before the introduction of a new MeSH term. Searchers may consult the MeSH Browser or the MeSH database to see the previous indexing terms most likely used for a particular concept before the new MeSH heading was introduced.
For a list of new MeSH headings by tree hierarchy, see 2021 New MeSH Headings by Subcategory available in PDF format.
For a complete list of all MeSH headings by tree hierarchy, see 2021 MeSH Tree Locations available in PDF format.
The new MeSH heading Working Dogs will also be indexed with the check tag Dog.
Three of the entry terms for the qualifier (subheading) “metabolism” were deleted because they were considered multi-meaning: incorporation, mobilization, and turnover.
Starting in January 2020, new terms related to the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and the resulting disease (COVID-19) were added to the MeSH vocabulary as SCRs.
Many of the SCRs related to SARS-Cov-2, COVID-19, and other older relevant SCRs were promoted to MeSH headings for 2021.
New MeSH headings and SCRs were created for 2021 as well. For a list of terms that might be of interest to searchers, see COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 MeSH Terms—2021.
Additional SCRs will be created as needed throughout 2021. Please continue to check the MeSH Browser for new SCRs.
Several special projects resulted in the following new 2021 MeSH headings:
As part of an ongoing project to incorporate terminology from the NIH Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research into the MeSH vocabulary, new entry terms and MeSH headings were created.
For example, new entry terms:
For example, new Headings:
Pets, Service Animals, Therapy Animals, and Working Dogs with one another.
Physical Distancing (has the entry term Social Distancing) with Psychological Distance, which replaced the MeSH heading Social Distance in 2021.
Rappaport, which is a genus of gram-negative bacteria, with the author last name Rappaport.
Recurrence with Reinfection, which is infection by the same infectious agent following a recovery. Reinfection may be by a different strain or reactivation of the same strain.
Other Changes
In addition to changes and deletions of MeSH terms on MEDLINE citations, YEP includes other adjustments to reflect 2021 MeSH vocabulary and enhance search retrieval. These follow-on adjustments are largely meant to add additional MeSH headings or Supplementary Concept Record Names to citations in order to help searchers refine retrieval. In some cases, the changes clarify areas where a single concept existed before but is now represented by two or more specific concepts.
This year during YEP, NLM will again retrospectively replace certain MeSH heading/subheading combinations, known as Entry Combinations, with the new pre-coordinated MeSH heading. If you get no retrieval for a MeSH heading/subheading combination, check the heading in the 2020 MeSH Browser to see if the Entry Combination information indicates a different term.
There were two new Entry Combinations for 2021.
|Previous MeSH Heading/Subheading
(Entry Combination)
|Replaced-by Heading for 2021
|Immune Checkpoint Proteins/antagonists & inhibitors
|Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
|Viral Proteases/antagonists & inhibitors
|Viral Protease Inhibitors
There is no change to the PubMed DTD for 2021. The DTD dated 010119 is still valid.
Because there are no changes to the PubMed DTD, NLM will not create new sample data for 2020.
More information and announcements can be found at Download MEDLINE/PubMed Data.
Beginning in 2020, NCBI Taxonomy Identifiers (txid) have been added to MeSH records as Registry Numbers (RNs) for SCR-Class 4 Organisms. This project has been expanded to add these identifiers to MeSH headings in Category B1-B4 (Organisms) for the 2021 MeSH vocabulary.
At this time, the NCBI Taxonomy Identifiers will not be carried as metadata on MEDLINE citations.
The NCBI Taxonomy Identifiers are available to view in the MeSH Browser where they are displayed in the Registry Number field and denoted by the prefix of txid. NCBI Taxonomy Identifiers are unique numerical identifiers between one and seven digits that are assigned by NCBI to organisms. For example, the NCBI Taxonomy Identifier for SARS-Cov-2 is displayed as Registry Number txid2697049.
For more information on the NCBI Taxonomy Identifiers, see NCBI Taxonomy Identifiers Added to MeSH.
By
Sara Tybaert
MEDLARS Management Section