Table of Contents: 2021 NOVEMBER–DECEMBER No. 443

Chan J. PubMed Update: Navigation Interface Improvements. NLM Tech Bull. 2021 Nov-Dec;(443):e1.

2021 November 01 [posted]

The PubMed search results interface has been updated to support user-friendly, flexible navigation. Based on user feedback, page navigation is now available at the top and bottom of search results, including one-click navigation for first, previous, next, and last pages.

Update to Search Results Navigation

Page navigation options are now included at the top and bottom of PubMed search result pages, including one-click navigation options for first, previous, next, and last pages (see Figure 1).

This new navigation interface replaces the "Jump to Page" feature previously appearing at the bottom of search results pages.

The button to "Show more results" is still available for users who would like to view multiple pages of results as a continuously expanding list.





Figure 1: Page navigation is available at the top and bottom of PubMed search result pages.

Navigation Feedback

These updates to navigation are based on user feedback sent to the NLM Help Desk as well as video interviews and hands-on testing with PubMed users during development. Many thanks to our community of passionate users for sharing their time, feedback, and expertise to help improve PubMed!

NLM is continuing to enhance the PubMed user experience based on usability testing, analytics, and feedback from users. Please write to the Help Desk with your comments and suggestions.