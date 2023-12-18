Table of Contents: 2023 NOVEMBER–DECEMBER No. 455

PubMed 2024 Baseline Released

2023 December 19 [posted]

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) has released the 2024 production year PubMed Baseline files. The complete 2024 baseline consists of files pubmed24n0001 — pubmed24n1219. In addition to the XML files there are corresponding MD5 checksum files for each XML export file.

The first set of 2024 PubMed Update files have been posted. The first 2024 update file is pubmed24n1220. Regular daily updates have resumed.

NOTE: All baseline files must be downloaded and processed PRIOR to loading the first and subsequent update files.

DTD Changes: On September 8, 2023, NLM announced the release of the 2024 PubMed DTD, available here: https://dtd.nlm.nih.gov/ncbi/pubmed/out/pubmed_240101.dtd

Following are the additions/changes since pubmed_230101.dtd:



Updated model of "Grant" to make "Country" optional (0 or 1). Added linking between group author names and investigator lists. allowed "InvestigatorList" to repeat in "MedlineCitation".

added "Investigators" attribute to "CollectiveName".

added "ID" attribute on "InvestigatorList".

Please note that the second change above is being made to support future work, and this linking will not appear in the exported XML until that work is complete. Once it is implemented, the change will be prospective only; we will not add linking to citations existing prior to this change. We anticipate making the change in the exported XML in 2024 and will send an announcement via the E-utilities Announcement Mailing List at that time. Additional information and announcements can be found at Download PubMed Data.

If you have questions regarding this process, please email info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.