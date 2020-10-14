Table of Contents: 2020 SEPTEMBER–OCTOBER No. 436
Chan J. PubMed Clinical Queries Update Coming Soon. NLM Tech Bull. 2020 Sep-Oct;(436):e8.
The PubMed Clinical Queries page will soon be updated with design and content changes. The new page design aligns with the new PubMed and includes a new category for COVID-19 searches. Links and bookmarks created for the legacy PubMed Clinical Queries page will be redirected to the new page when this change takes effect.
The PubMed Clinical Queries page will initially include COVID-19 Articles and Clinical Study Categories (see Figure 1). The new COVID-19 filter strategies are published in the PubMed User Guide and may evolve over time.
The Systematic Review and Medical Genetics filters that were included in the legacy PubMed Clinical Queries page have moved:
For more information about using Clinical Queries and the filter strategies, please see the PubMed User Guide:
By
Jessica Chan
National Center for Biotechnology Information