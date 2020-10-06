Table of Contents: 2020 SEPTEMBER–OCTOBER No. 436

Chan J. PubMed Updates and Retirement of the Legacy Site. NLM Tech Bull. 2020 Sep-Oct;(436):e6.

2020 October 06 [posted]

Since the new PubMed replaced the legacy site in May, NLM has continued to add improvements and features to the new site. Many of the most requested features since the new PubMed became the default have now been added, such as:

We wish to thank all the PubMed users who have sent us feedback about their experience using the new site; many of these features were improved and prioritized thanks to your feedback. We encourage users to continue helping us improve PubMed by sharing comments and feedback using the green feedback button included on every page of the new PubMed.

Retirement of the legacy site

As previously announced via the banner on the legacy site, the legacy PubMed site will be retired after October 31, 2020.

While more than 99% of users are already using the new PubMed, we recognize that it can take time to adapt to changes and find favorite features in a new interface. Several learning and training resources are available to help you use the new site:

Future development plans

NLM is committed to the ongoing development of PubMed and ensuring that PubMed remains a trusted and accessible source of biomedical literature today and in the future. Just as the legacy site received updates over the course of its tenure, we will continue to enhance and add features to the new PubMed.

Future development plans for the new PubMed include a new RESTful API, updating pages such as Clinical Queries to the new platform, and other improvements.

Please follow the Technical Bulletin and the PubMed New and Noteworthy feed for the latest updates on features and PubMed news.