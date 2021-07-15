Table of Contents: 2021 JULY–AUGUST No. 441
Chan J. PubMed Update: Clinical Queries Usability Study and Interface Updates. NLM Tech Bull. 2021 Jul-Aug;(441):e3.
The PubMed Clinical Queries interface has been updated following a usability study to support user-friendly, efficient searching on clinical and disease-related topics. Clinical Queries currently includes filters for Clinical Studies and COVID-19 articles; the search strategies for these filters did not change in this update.
Clinical Queries Usability Study
The National Library of Medicine (NLM) recently conducted a usability study of the PubMed Clinical Queries interface to:
The usability study gathered input from librarians, clinicians, researchers, and other PubMed users through video interviews, hands-on testing, survey responses, and web analytics. Many thanks to the participants for sharing their time, feedback, and expertise to help improve PubMed!
Searching with PubMed Clinical Queries
Based on user feedback, the Clinical Queries interface (see Figure 1) has been streamlined to focus on one search category at a time, facilitate quick access to the full results in PubMed, and make supporting information about the filters and results more readily accessible. Please note, the Clinical Queries filters have not changed in this update; these filter search strategies are documented in the PubMed User Guide.
To search using Clinical Queries:
NLM is continuing to enhance the PubMed user experience based on usability testing, analytics, and feedback from users. Please write to the Help Desk with your comments and suggestions.
By Jessica Chan
National Center for Biotechnology Information