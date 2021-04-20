Table of Contents: 2021 MARCH–APRIL No. 439

Update on PubMed Specialized Search Queries: Selected Queries No Longer Updated; Remain Available for Download and Customization. NLM Tech Bull. 2021 Mar-Apr;(439):e3.

2021 April 26 [posted]

For years the National Library of Medicine (NLM) has maintained specialized subject searches on multiple topics. They were originally created to assist PubMed searchers in retrieving comprehensive results. PubMed now follows a do-it-yourself service model (My NCBI, My Bibliography), allowing for efficient and precise retrieval even by non-expert searchers.

For your convenience, we are retaining the last version of the select PubMed Special Queries that you can use as a base to customize, update, and save as your own search strategies in My NCBI. To create your own search strategies, visit Saving and Managing Searches. There is also information and instructions on using MeSH and searching PubMed more effectively. For help with queries, contact NLM Customer Support at https://support.nlm.nih.gov/.

We will continue to update the PubMed Clinical Queries and the PubMed Systematic Reviews search filters, Comparative Effectiveness Research, Healthy People 2020, and Health Services Research searches. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) is now hosting and maintaining the Resources for Alternatives to the Use of Live Vertebrates in Biomedical Research and Testing (ALTBIB).

PubMed queries affected: