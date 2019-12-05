What's New in MeSH
2020 MeSH Descriptor Files are now in production
We have completed our work on the 2020 MeSH Descriptor production release. You can now view 2020 MeSH headings using the 2020 MeSH Browser and download them via our FTP site.
Changes to MeSH Terminology for 2019
The reports below highlight changes that will appear in our 2020 release of MeSH.
- New Headings with Scope Notes, Annotations and Tree Locations: Two Column PDF One Column PDF
- Fate of Deleted Descriptors: PDF File
- Terms Moving From One Descriptor to Another: PDF File XLSX File
- Terms Moving (promoted) From Supplemental Records to Descriptors: PDF File XLSX File
- 2020 MeSH Publication Types: PDF File
Changes to 2020 MeSH Hierarchy
MeSH main headings are listed by a tree number system that places the headings in a hierarchical arrangement. The MeSH trees can be visualized and navigated using the MeSH Browser
Last Reviewed: December 5, 2019