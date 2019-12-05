What's New in MeSH

2020 MeSH Descriptor Files are now in production

We have completed our work on the 2020 MeSH Descriptor production release. You can now view 2020 MeSH headings using the 2020 MeSH Browser and download them via our FTP site.

Changes to MeSH Terminology for 2019

The reports below highlight changes that will appear in our 2020 release of MeSH.

Changes to 2020 MeSH Hierarchy

MeSH main headings are listed by a tree number system that places the headings in a hierarchical arrangement. The MeSH trees can be visualized and navigated using the MeSH Browser