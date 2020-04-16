Table of Contents: 2020 MARCH–APRIL No. 433

New PubMed to Replace Legacy PubMed in Mid-May. NLM Tech Bull. 2020 Mar-Apr;(433):e5.

2020 April 16 [posted]

The new PubMed will become the default site on or after May 18, 2020. A new, yellow banner has been added to legacy PubMed to notify users of the timing.

Please see the New PubMed Transition FAQs for more information.





Figure 1: A new banner has been added to legacy PubMed to notify users of when the default site will change.

NLM will continue adding features and improving the user experience, ensuring that PubMed remains a trusted and accessible source of biomedical literature today and in the future.

For more information about the development of the new PubMed, please see:

