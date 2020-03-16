Table of Contents: 2020 MARCH–APRIL No. 433

Previous Next

The New PubMed Updated: Summary Display with Full Author List, Send to: Citation manager, PubMed Format, and More. NLM Tech Bull. 2020 Mar-Apr;(433):e2.

2020 March 16 [posted]

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) is continuing to develop features in the new PubMed site, and this new version of PubMed will replace the legacy PubMed in late spring 2020. Several features have been recently added or updated in the new PubMed:

Summary display includes the full author list and other citation details

Send to: Citation manager is available

RIS format is replaced by PubMed format

Search details include individual term translations

Citations in the Clipboard have been added to History as search number #0.

Summary display format

The summary display format has been updated to include more citation details, such as the full author list. Labels indicating retractions and other important updates to the original publication are included, as well as labels for free articles when a link to the free full-text article is available. See Figure 1.





Figure 1: The Summary display includes the full author list and other citation details.

PubMed format replaces RIS

You can now download citations in PubMed format, which matches the MEDLINE format from the legacy site. The PubMed format uses Unicode UTF-8 character encoding; diacritics such as accent marks will now be preserved in your exported file. Citations can be saved in PubMed format as a text (.txt) file or an .nbib file for use with citation management software. See Save citations as a text file and Cite an article in the PubMed User Guide for more information.

The RIS file format has been removed and replaced with PubMed format. The PubMed format provides the complete bibliographic data—including PubMed specific fields—requested by many users, which the RIS format could not accommodate. See PubMed format in the PubMed User Guide for more information about the data included in PubMed format.

Send to: Citation manager

Send to: Citation manager is available with the same functionality as in the legacy PubMed (see Figure 2). Use Send to: Citation Manager to export citations in PubMed format as an .nbib file, which can be used by many citation management programs. See Export citations into citation management software in the PubMed User Guide.





Figure 2: Use Send to: Citation manager to create a file for use with external citation management software.

Search details include translations

Individual term translations are included with the search details in History (see Figure 3), available on the Advanced Search page. Translations show how each term was processed using PubMed's search rules and syntax. For example, PubMed may modify or add terms to a search to optimize retrieval, such as: MeSH terms, British/American spellings, singular/plural word forms, and other synonyms. See How PubMed works: Automatic Term Mapping (ATM) in the PubMed User Guide.





Figure 3: Search details include individual term translations.

Clipboard added to History as #0

Citations in the Clipboard are represented in your History by the search number #0, which may be used in Boolean search statements (see Figure 4). For example, to limit the citations you have collected in the Clipboard to English language articles, use the following search: #0 AND english [la]. This does not affect or replace the Clipboard contents. See Save citations temporarily using the Clipboard and History in the PubMed User Guide for more information.





Figure 4: Citations in the Clipboard are represented by the search number #0.

NLM will continue adding features and improving the user experience, ensuring that PubMed remains a trusted and accessible source of biomedical literature today and in the future.

For more information about the development of the new PubMed, please see:

Thanks for Your Feedback on the New PubMed

The New PubMed Updated: Items Per Page, Sort Options, See All Similar Articles, and More

The New PubMed is Here

The New PubMed Updated: Homepage, User Guide, My NCBI Alerts and Collections, and More

PubMed Labs Update: Using Filters

PubMed Labs Update: Library LinkOut using Outside Tool

PubMed Labs Update: Add Citations to the Clipboard

PubMed Labs Update: Advanced Search, History, and Search Details

An Updated PubMed Is on Its Way